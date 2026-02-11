East Hills OKs indoor baseball facility, emergency grant

The Village of East Hills Board of Trustees on Monday, Feb. 9, advanced a proposal for a new indoor baseball training facility known as “The Yard,” while also approving a resolution authorizing a grant application to support upgrades for the village’s emergency response operations.

The board unanimously approved a conditional use permit allowing the establishment of “The Yard,” a state-of-the-art indoor baseball and athletic performance facility, in an industrial building at 100 Forest Drive. The project will occupy an approximately 8,100-square-foot portion of a larger 180,000-square-foot commercial structure located in the village’s Industrial A zoning district.

Attorney Judy Simoncic described The Yard as a training and development center designed for athletes of all ages and skill levels, with a primary focus on baseball. The facility will include batting cages, pitching and fielding areas, turf training space and advanced performance-tracking technology similar to systems used at the collegiate and professional levels.

The facility will feature three batting cages, open fielding areas and pitching stations, as well as a high-tech studio that provides video and data feedback to players. The technology allows athletes to analyze swing mechanics, pitching velocity, spin rates and reaction times, giving coaches and players real-time performance data.

“This is really about development, education and training,” Simoncic said, explaining that the facility will serve everyone from young children just learning the sport to advanced travel-team athletes.

The Yard is expected to operate with proposed hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Peak usage is anticipated on weekday afternoons and evenings and on weekends, times that applicants said would complement existing commercial uses in the industrial park rather than conflict with them.

Board members questioned the applicant about parking, traffic, noise and safety, particularly given the proximity of nearby residential neighborhoods. The closest homes are located more than 700 feet away, with additional distance separating the facility from residential areas to the west and south.

The applicant said no exterior lighting changes are planned and that all training activities would be conducted indoors, minimizing noise. The building’s insulated construction is expected to further reduce sound transmission, and representatives pledged to address any future concerns raised by residents.

Parking will be accommodated within the existing lot, with minor striping adjustments to create the required number of spaces near the facility’s entrance. The applicant also proposed fencing and designated entry areas to ensure children can safely enter and exit the building without crossing active traffic areas.

A resident spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, raising questions about late-night noise, lighting and visual screening. The applicant indicated a willingness to consider additional landscaping or buffering if necessary, though they emphasized that noise levels are expected to be minimal and limited primarily to the sound of balls and gloves inside the building.

After closing the public hearing, the board voted to approve the conditional use permit, clearing the way for interior construction. The applicant said they hope to complete the build-out and open as early as this spring, pending permits and inspections.

In a separate action, trustees approved a resolution authorizing the Village of East Hills Emergency Response Team to apply for grant funding to enhance emergency preparedness.

The grant would support improvements to the village’s Emergency Operations Center and potentially fund the acquisition of a mobile command vehicle. Officials said the funding would help cover the cost of communications equipment, electronics and infrastructure upgrades designed to improve coordination during severe weather events, extended power outages and other major incidents.

The proposed mobile command unit would provide a self-contained workspace for emergency personnel, allowing operations to continue in difficult conditions. The vehicle would work in conjunction with the Emergency Operations Center and could be deployed locally or positioned at strategic locations during emergencies.

Trustees emphasized that approval of the resolution authorizes submission of the grant application and does not commit the village to spending funds unless the grant is awarded.

The board approved the measure without opposition, directing staff to proceed with the application process.