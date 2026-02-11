Glen Cove City Council enacts pickleball moratorium

The City of Glen Cove is temporarily banning the creation of private pickleball courts.

The city council voted unanimously to enact a three-month moratorium on the creation of new private courts at its Tuesday, Feb. 10, meeting, with the law prohibiting the “construction and/or development of pickleball courts on residential property, including the conversion of any surface on residential property for the purpose of playing pickleball,” according to city documents.

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said residents are unhappy with neighbors having pickleball courts in their yards due to the noise, and that the city wants time to determine how to address residents’ concerns.

“The city council finds that to ensure the public health, safety and welfare, a thorough examination must be conducted to determine the possible impacts on the

quality of life for city residents if pickleball courts are permitted and what restrictions, conditions and regulations might be considered to mitigate those impacts,” according to the law.

“There’s a new rage for pickleball,” Panzenbeck said.

She added that the city has added several public pickleball courts to coincide with the sport’s rise in popularity.

People who violate the moratorium will be subject to a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per day of each violation, according to city documents.

The moratorium will go into effect after being approved by the state, according to city documents.

The city council also honored three youth athletes, a cheerleader and two football players, and appointed Connor Dunleavy to the city’s zoning board during the meeting.