Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2026: Thoughtful Long Island finds, from bagels to baubles

Valentine’s Day on Long Island is about more than roses and reservations — though we’ll never argue with the appeal of those! The day of love is about celebrating in ways that feel personal, memorable and a little indulgent.

Whether you’re planning a romantic night out, a cozy night in or searching for a thoughtful gift, we’ve rounded up great options you’ll love to give — and get.

1.) Coffee Date

If you’re with someone whose love language is coffee (or matcha) we’ve got just the spot for you. Sett (136 Main St., Amagansett), from the owners behind the iconic Clam Bar, just opened its doors, and their offering is stellar. Surprise your loved one with a morning hot beverage and small bites for the perfect way to start off this love-filled day.

2.) Art Class

Family fun is always front and center at ColorPop Workshop (67 Jobs Lane, Southampton) and Valentine’s Day will be no different. They’ll be doing special themed classes that your kids and their friends will love.

3.) Valentine’s Day Pop-Up

Speaking of kids, if you’re looking to plan something yourself for the special day, check out HappiSteps, a new platform created by a mom, for moms. The goal is to make it easier (and safer) for parents to discover and book trusted kids’ event vendors from birthday parties to Valentine’s Day pop-ups. You can easily browse, compare and book.

4.) Perfume & Skincare

We all know the power of smell, which is why a go-to year-round, but especially this time of year, is Fragrance.com. Though they’re mostly known for their online storefront, they’re actually Long Island–based, with retail locations at Roosevelt Field Mall and Walt Whitman Shops. In addition to thousands of fragrance options, you’ll find thousands of beauty items so you can stock up on skincare, makeup and more to feel your best no matter where the day takes you.

5.) Kitchen or Grill Appliances

If you’re as excited as we are to gear up for summer, beeline for Cuisinart. They have so many great options at retailers across Long Island, like Macy’s and Williams Sonoma, to shop “must-haves” like their Deluxe Grill Set.

6.) Famous Bagels

They’re called “famous” for good reason – The Original Goldberg’s Famous Bagels are simply unbeatable. Take cooking off your loved one’s plate by swinging by the Southampton location (801 County Road 39, Southampton) and snagging something from their catering menu. From fish platters to bagels with shmears, you can’t go wrong.

7.) Fashion

Shop the Valentine aesthetic at LoveShackFancy (2028 Northern Blvd., Manhasset). Known for floral prints, pastel color palettes and delicate fabrics, it’s the perfect spot to get in the spirit of the holiday.

8.) A Sweet Treat

Head to Carvel (1027 Park Blvd., Massapequa) to snag one of their signature heart cakes made with layers of vanilla and chocolate ice cream and crunchies. They usually have one in stock, but you can pre-order if you want to be sure, customize the flavors and/or write a message on it.

9.) Wine & Cupcake Tasting

The North Fork is bubbling with wineries offering special Valentine-themed activations. A standout is Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery (39750 County Road 48, Southold), which will be offering a sparkling wine and cupcake pairing Feb. 14, 15 and 16.

10.) Flowers

Yes, yes we know… nothing unique about florals for Valentine’s Day… unless of course they’re Ovando (52 NY-27A, Southampton), in which case anything you order will be unforgettable.

Have a happy Valentine’s Day!