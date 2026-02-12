Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events

Women’s Club of Farmingdale stuffs grocery bags to give to students during the February break

Posted on
The Women's Club of Farmingdale raised items for its Shut the Door on Hunger community program.
The Women’s Club of Farmingdale raised items for its Shut the Door on Hunger community program.
Photo provided by Women’s Club of Farmingdale President Lynda Leone
 Members of the Women’s Club of Farmingdale joined with volunteer CASE workers on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at the Farmingdale Public Library to stuff grocery bags with an assortment of food items to be distributed to local students during the February break.
This is a community-driven initiative led by the WCF’s community impact chair, Tina Diamond, and her committee to combat food insecurity for local students during scheduled school breaks. It involves collecting non-perishable food items to ensure local families have access to healthy, consistent meals.
A huge “shout-out” to the CASE program special needs volunteer adults for their much-needed, hands-on help sorting and bagging the food items for distribution by school district social workers.
Club members and volunteers got together to gather food during the February school break.
Club members and volunteers got together to gather food during the February school break. Photo provided by Women’s Club of Farmingdale President Lynda Leone

About the Author

More in Community Events

More from our Sister Sites