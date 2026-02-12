Quantcast
Education

Floral Park-Bellerose School District celebrates Global Day of Play 

Floral Park-Bellerose School students are pictured during Global Day of Play.
Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School proudly joined the worldwide Global Day of Play on Feb. 4, celebrating the power of play and meaningful face-to-face connection. 

Throughout the day, students enjoyed extra free time dedicated to screen-free, creative and collaborative play. 

These experiences help children build essential life skills, including problem-solving, communication, teamwork and imagination. 

Students were invited to bring a favorite board game, card game or puzzle from home to share and enjoy with their peers. 

Global School Play Day began in 2015, created by a group of educators to bring attention to the value of play in learning and foster a global conversation about the role of play in education. 

 

