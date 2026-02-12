Quantcast
Education

Herricks students celebrate creativity and connection on Global Play Day 

Posted on
K-5 students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School joined children around the world in celebrating Global Play Day, a special day dedicated to unstructured, screen-free play that encourages creativity, collaboration and joyful learning.
Photo provided by Herricks School District

On Feb. 4, students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School recently joined children around the world in celebrating Global Play Day, a special day dedicated to unstructured, screen-free play that encourages creativity, collaboration and joyful learning. 

Classrooms and shared spaces were transformed into playful environments filled with building materials, art supplies, board games, imaginative play stations and hands-on challenges. Students worked together to design structures, solve problems, create artwork and explore their imaginations – all while strengthening social skills and having fun. 

Global Play Day is an international initiative that highlights the importance of play in children’s development, promoting communication, teamwork, critical thinking and emotional well-being. 

“Play is such an important part of how children learn and connect,” said Brennen Bierwiler, principal of Center Street. “It was wonderful to see our students so engaged, creative and excited as they explored and collaborated throughout the day.” 

Center Street Elementary School is proud to participate in Global Play Day and continue providing students with experiences that support both academic growth and social-emotional development. 

