Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Hicksville

Let the games begin at Hicksville school

Posted on
In celebration of the 2026 Winter Olympics, students at Burns Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville held a schoolwide Olympic opening ceremony
In celebration of the 2026 Winter Olympics, students at Burns Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville held a schoolwide Olympic opening ceremony
Photo provided by Hicksville Public Schools

In celebration of the 2026 Winter Olympics, students at Burns Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville held a schoolwide Olympic opening ceremony on Feb. 5 in the school’s gymnasium.

Students proudly raised flags they created in class, representing countries from around the globe. The room was abuzz with excitement as members of the student council kicked off the fun, parading in with the American flag. The procession was followed by the Burns Avenue banner and the passing of a handmade Olympic torch as it was carried to the presentation podium.

Throughout the morning, students learned about the meaning of Olympic traditions such as the lighting of the torch and the importance of the games to different countries and cultures around the world.

Students held flags of different countries.
Students held flags of different countries. Photo provided by Hicksville Public Schools
Students showed pride for countries during the event.
Students showed pride for countries during the event. Photo provided by Hicksville Public Schools
Students passed the torch, similar to the Olympics' opening ceremony.
Students passed the torch, similar to the Olympics’ opening ceremony. Photo provided by Hicksville Public Schools

About the Author

More in Hicksville

More from our Sister Sites