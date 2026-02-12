Let the games begin at Hicksville school

In celebration of the 2026 Winter Olympics, students at Burns Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville held a schoolwide Olympic opening ceremony on Feb. 5 in the school’s gymnasium.

Students proudly raised flags they created in class, representing countries from around the globe. The room was abuzz with excitement as members of the student council kicked off the fun, parading in with the American flag. The procession was followed by the Burns Avenue banner and the passing of a handmade Olympic torch as it was carried to the presentation podium.

Throughout the morning, students learned about the meaning of Olympic traditions such as the lighting of the torch and the importance of the games to different countries and cultures around the world.