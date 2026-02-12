Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Newspaper cover

Education

Hillside Grade School fourth graders design and build longhouses and wigwams 

Posted on
Hillside Grade School fourth graders are pictured with their social studies projects.
Photo provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Schools

As part of their social studies unit on local Native American tribes, Hillside Grade School fourth graders participated in an interactive project-based learning experience. 

The students designed and built dioramas representing traditional homes of the region’s tribes, including Iroquois longhouses and Algonquian wigwams, using recycled and craft materials. 

Along with their models, students completed research questions to deepen their understanding of the topic. 

The project culminated with the fourth graders proudly sharing their work with classmates and family members.

Students show off their projects.Photo provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Schools
Students learned about local tribes in a social studies unit.Photo provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Schools
Students designed wigwams and longhouses.Photo provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Schools
Students learned about Native American tribes in a recent unit.Photo provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Schools
Hillside grade schoolers learned about the area's native history. Photo provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Schools

