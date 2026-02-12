Hillside Grade School fourth graders design and build longhouses and wigwams 

As part of their social studies unit on local Native American tribes, Hillside Grade School fourth graders participated in an interactive project-based learning experience.

The students designed and built dioramas representing traditional homes of the region’s tribes, including Iroquois longhouses and Algonquian wigwams, using recycled and craft materials.

Along with their models, students completed research questions to deepen their understanding of the topic.

The project culminated with the fourth graders proudly sharing their work with classmates and family members.