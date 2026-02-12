John Lewis Childs School fifth graders learn about ancient civilizations and complete pop bottle project

As part of their social studies unit on the Maya, Inca and Aztec civilizations, fifth graders at John Lewis Childs School decorated pop bottles to represent different social classes within each civilization.

Through research, students explored daily life by studying clothing, occupations, traditions and environments.

Using their research as inspiration, students transformed their learning into creative models by turning simple bottles into figures representing individuals from these ancient civilizations.

They also wrote detailed, descriptive paragraphs depicting a “day in the life,” highlighting daily routines and skills within the civilization.

As a culminating activity, fifth graders presented their pop bottle figures and shared key facts about their assigned civilization and social class with their peers.

This project, which includes both a creative and written component, is a yearly tradition for the fifth grade, with a new theme each year.