Generations of students celebrate World Read Aloud Day 2026 in Locust Valley schools

Locust Valley High School student government members returned to their elementary schools to share their favorite books with fellow Falcons for World Read Aloud Day on Feb. 5.

Groups of student government members visited Ann MacArthur Primary School and Bayville Primary School to read children’s books and answer questions about their experiences growing up in the district in the morning. In the afternoon, the high schoolers went to Locust Valley Intermediate School and Bayville

Intermediate School and read short stories in different languages to help introduce the different language options they will have in middle and high school. In Bayville, some returning students had a chance to turn the clocks back and play a game of

“Long Island” in the gymnasium with the fifth graders, just as they once did. The day was an amazing opportunity to see the growing leadership abilities of the district’s high schoolers and the active listening and curiosity of the elementary schoolers.