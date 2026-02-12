National Grid Foundation’s $600k grant to United Way of Long Island’s Project Warmth to keep Long Islanders warm

The National Grid Foundation announced on Wednesday, Feb. 11, a $600,000 milestone grant to Project Warmth, a United Way of Long Island initiative that provides emergency energy assistance to families and seniors struggling to pay their heating bills.

The announcement was made at Choice for All, 55 Mansfield Ave., Roosevelt, where community leaders, nonprofit partners and grant recipients gathered to highlight the growing need for emergency heating assistance amid record cold temperatures and rising living costs.

Project Warmth is Long Island’s only non-governmental, island-wide emergency energy fund, helping families avoid heat shutoffs and maintain safe living conditions during the winter months. Since its founding in 1994, Project Warmth has raised more than $11 million and assisted more than 38,000 households across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“Recent freezing temperatures and rising living costs are placing enormous pressure on families,” said Robert Simmons, executive director of the National Grid Foundation. “This grant will help ensure vulnerable residents can access emergency heating assistance while connecting them to long-term affordability and energy efficiency resources.”

According to the 2023 ALICE Report, more than 30 percent of Long Island households struggle to meet basic needs, despite many working one or more jobs. Additionally, one in three households does not earn enough to cover essential expenses, including winter heating.

Aaron Choo, vice president of gas network operations for National Grid and board chair of United Way of Long Island, said Project Warmth serves as a vital safety net for residents facing financial hardship.

“This has been the coldest stretch our region has seen in more than 40 years,” Choo said. “Programs like Project Warmth ensure that families and seniors don’t have to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table.”

United Way of Long Island officials emphasized that demand for assistance continues to rise as energy and housing costs increase.

“Project Warmth plays a critical role in protecting our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Craig Fuglsten, chief grant officer of United Way of Long Island. “This generous support from the National Grid Foundation allows us to respond quickly to families in crisis.”