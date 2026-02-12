Protestors against ICE gather outside of Republican convention

Residents gathered on Monday, Feb. 9, across the road from the Garden City Hotel, where the New York State Republican convention was held, to protest party leadership’s support of ICE and other federal immigration enforcement across the country.

“ICE out,” the protestors chanted, as Republican lawmakers and party leaders arrived in cars for the convention’s opening rally, headlined by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the GOP’s nominee for governor.

The convention hosted Republican lawmakers and party officials from across the state to select nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and assembly minority leader. At the end of the event, Blakeman formally accepted the gubernatorial nomination alongside Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, his running mate.

Blakeman and county police have supported federal immigration enforcement collaboration with local police. Protestors were calling for an end to 287(g) agreements, which allow for that collaboration.

“Our NCPD is phenomenal; they’re well-trained,” state Assembly Minority Leader Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) said in an interview. “You look at the bill the governor is trying to put forth, and I don’t think it benefits public safety in Nassau County.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legislation in Jan. that would eliminate 287(g) across the state.

“Typically, there is a complete separation between the federal government and local law enforcement. ICE is paid billions of dollars, why is Nassau County police enforcing immigration law?” Patrick Young, who teaches immigration law at Hofstra University, said.

He said that collaborating with federal immigration agents will dissuade residents from collaborating with any law enforcement, even if they are witnesses or victims of a crime.

“People think that what’s going on in Minneapolis is happening about 1,500 miles away. It’s already starting to happen here,” Young said. “We don’t have 600 or 2,000 ICE agents in Nassau County, but they could do that very quickly. Especially if the county executive is inviting them in.”

“We’re calling our elected officials, and we’re telling them that these 287(g) agreements are unconstitutional, and they put our communities at greater risk,” Kiana Bierria-Anderson, an activist who is running against U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen in the Democratic primary for New York’s 4th congressional district seat, said. “They are not keeping us safe.”

“The county has a comprehensive agreement with ICE,” Ra said. “I think that working hand in hand with local law enforcement is the best way to ensure public safety for people conducting operations in our communities.”