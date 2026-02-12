Quantcast
Community Events

Roslyn High School inducts 215 students into 2026 National Honor Society

Roslyn High School inducted 215 students into the National Honor Society.
Photo provided by Roslyn School District

Roslyn High School inducted 215 students into the National Honor Society on Tuesday, Feb. 10, during a formal ceremony in the high school auditorium.

The ceremony honored students not only for their academic achievement but also for their dedication to service, leadership and strong ethical values. The 2026 inductees join a distinguished legacy of scholars whose accomplishments reflect the school’s commitment to excellence in education and character development.

Students and administrators at the 2026 Roslyn High School Honor Society Induction.
Students and administrators at the 2026 Roslyn High School Honor Society Induction. Photo provided by Roslyn High School

Founded in 1921, the National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization recognizing high school students. To be eligible, students must maintain an unweighted average of 90 or above. Selection is based on the four tenets of the society: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

