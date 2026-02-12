Roslyn High School inducts 215 students into 2026 National Honor Society

Roslyn High School inducted 215 students into the National Honor Society on Tuesday, Feb. 10, during a formal ceremony in the high school auditorium.

The ceremony honored students not only for their academic achievement but also for their dedication to service, leadership and strong ethical values. The 2026 inductees join a distinguished legacy of scholars whose accomplishments reflect the school’s commitment to excellence in education and character development.

Founded in 1921, the National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization recognizing high school students. To be eligible, students must maintain an unweighted average of 90 or above. Selection is based on the four tenets of the society: scholarship, service, leadership and character.