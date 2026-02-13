Herricks High School AACC inspires students with vibrant Lunar New Year celebration

Students at Herricks’ Denton Avenue Elementary School were recently treated to a thrilling Lunar New Year performance by members of the Herricks High School Asian American Culture Club, bringing excitement, culture and tradition to the school community.

The celebration featured a variety of captivating performances that both entertained and educated the audience. Students were mesmerized by traditional Chinese dances that showcased grace and storytelling through movement.

They also enjoyed a thrilling Chinese yo-yo demonstration, as performers demonstrated impressive skill, coordination and timing.

The highlight of the event was a spectacular dragon dance that wound its way through the gym, energizing the crowd and bringing the spirit of the Lunar New Year to life.

Cheers and applause filled the room as the colorful dragon moved to the rhythm of festive music, creating an unforgettable experience for the Denton Avenue students.

The event provided a meaningful opportunity for elementary students to learn about Lunar New Year traditions in an engaging, interactive setting while fostering appreciation for cultural heritage and diversity across the Herricks school community.

Through their leadership and talent, the members of the Asian American Culture Club helped make the celebration fun, educational and inspiring.