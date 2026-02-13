Herricks Middle School’s ‘Annie Jr.’ delivers high energy and heart

Herricks Middle School brought Broadway to the community with its vibrant production of “Annie Jr.,” performing three shows from Feb. 6-8 at the Herricks Community Center.

Students delivered high-energy performances filled with music, heart and memorable choreography, captivating audiences of all ages.

The talented cast brought the beloved characters to life with enthusiasm and skill, while the amazing set, deftly managed by the student stage crew, provided a visually stunning backdrop for the action and ensured smooth scene changes throughout the production.

Adding to the excitement, a spectacular live orchestra accompanied the performers, filling the theater with rich, dynamic music that elevated every scene.

The combined efforts of performers, crew and directors created a seamless and unforgettable theatrical experience.

The district congratulates all the students, teachers and staff involved in making “Annie Jr.” such a remarkable success.