Education

Herricks Middle School’s ‘Annie Jr.’ delivers high energy and heart

Posted on
Scenes from the Herricks Middle School production of “Annie Jr.,” on stage for three shows, at the Herricks Community Center.
Photo provided by Herricks School District

Herricks Middle School brought Broadway to the community with its vibrant production of “Annie Jr.,” performing three shows from Feb. 6-8 at the Herricks Community Center. 

Students delivered high-energy performances filled with music, heart and memorable choreography, captivating audiences of all ages. 

The talented cast brought the beloved characters to life with enthusiasm and skill, while the amazing set, deftly managed by the student stage crew, provided a visually stunning backdrop for the action and ensured smooth scene changes throughout the production. 

Adding to the excitement, a spectacular live orchestra accompanied the performers, filling the theater with rich, dynamic music that elevated every scene. 

The combined efforts of performers, crew and directors created a seamless and unforgettable theatrical experience. 

The district congratulates all the students, teachers and staff involved in making “Annie Jr.” such a remarkable success.

Students took a bow after performing the musical.
Students celebrate another successful show.
Students sang and danced in "Annie Jr."
Students perform on stage for community members.
Herricks students performed "Annie Jr."
Learners on stage shared song and dance with the Herricks community.
Student actors played Annie and other memorable characters from the classic show.
Students were thrilled to present "Annie Jr."
Students played for laughs in an "Annie Jr. performance.
Audiences applauded students after a great performance.
Learners share their talents on stage.
Student performers in Herricks's "Annie Jr."
