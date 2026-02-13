Mineola learners celebrate Olympic spirit with parade of countries

Mineola’s Hampton Street School recently kicked off its Olympics-themed activities with a vibrant opening ceremony that brought the excitement of the games to life for learners.

The celebration featured a parade of countries, with each class representing a different nation and sharing what they learned about its culture, traditions and customs.

Following the ceremony, students will participate in a variety of relays and gym events, demonstrating teamwork, sportsmanship and school spirit.

The Hampton Street Olympics is designed to provide students with a fun, educational experience that combines physical activity with cultural exploration.

“The Opening Ceremony was an incredible way for our students to come together and celebrate learning, culture and collaboration,” said Amaris Melendez, principal of Hampton Street School. “Each class worked hard to explore and showcase a different country, and it was inspiring to see their creativity, pride and enthusiasm on full display. Events like this help our students develop teamwork, respect for different cultures, and a love of learning that goes far beyond the classroom.”

Hampton Street School is proud to provide opportunities for students to engage in creative, educational and physical activities that foster curiosity, learning and school pride.