New Hyde Park-Garden City Park District named 2025 Innovative Technology Integration Award winner

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District announced that it has been named a 2025 award winner by the Center for Digital Education and the National School Boards Association, receiving the Innovative Technology Integration Award.

It was one of only seven districts nationwide to receive this honor. The awards recognize K-12 school districts and education leaders who are advancing learning, operations and equity through the strategic and responsible use of technology, including artificial intelligence, data and digital systems.

The district earned the Innovative Technology Integration Award for its effective use of technology to modernize instruction and operations while maintaining a strong commitment to equity, accessibility and instructional coherence across schools.

A 25-member technology advisory committee of teachers and administrators, as well as a board representative, is responsible for setting multiyear priorities for instructional technology, professional development and digital citizenship throughout the district.

The awards were formally presented during the NSBA conference on Feb. 2.

Board Trustee Patricia Rudd, Director of Technology and Innovation Jennifer Scamell and Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Morrison-Raptis were in attendance to receive the award.