Tribute and Honor Foundation honors veterans at 5th annual gala

The Tribute and Honor Foundation welcomed a record-breaking, sold-out crowd Feb. 7 for its fifth annual Tribute and Honor Awards Ceremony and Fundraising Gala at The Crescent Beach Club in Bayville.

The evening brought together veterans, families, first responders, elected officials and community leaders from across Long Island to recognize eight honorees whose service, leadership and advocacy have made a lasting impact on veterans and the broader community.

“From the very beginning, these awards were created not only to honor our veterans and veteran supporters, but also to shine a light on issues that are deeply important to the veteran community,” said Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, president and founder of the Tribute and Honor Foundation. “Each award category reflects a specific form of service, leadership or advocacy that strengthens our community and ensures veterans are seen, supported and remembered.”

The 2026 honorees included five veterans:

• Peter Carbone, recipient of the Community Service Award, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime member of American Legion Post 1285, who has dedicated more than five decades to veteran advocacy and community service.

• Officer Owen Valance, recipient of the Impact Award, a U.S. Navy veteran and Glen Cove Police Department officer recognized for his continued service and leadership in raising awareness of veterans’ mental health.

• Robert Freeland, recipient of the Volunteer Award, a Vietnam War veteran and commander of Henderson-Marino VFW Post 1819, recognized for decades of volunteer leadership.

• Philip Como, recipient of the Leadership Award, a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran and longtime civic leader.

• Scott Whitting, recipient of the Legacy Award, a U.S. Army Special Forces Vietnam War veteran honored for a lifetime of service to fellow veterans and the broader community.

Also honored were three veteran supporters:

• Long Island Cares Veterans Services, recipient of the Homefront Award, recognized for providing food security and wraparound services to veterans and their families across Long Island.

• Eileen Shanahan and the Warrior Ranch Foundation, recipients of the Awareness and Remembrance Award, recognized for raising awareness of veteran suicide and creating spaces for healing through equine therapy and community education.

• Simone Renaud, honored posthumously with the Front Runner Award for her dedication to remembrance and support of Allied soldiers and their families in Sainte-Mère-Église, France.

Now in its fifth year, the Tribute and Honor Awards Ceremony is held annually on the first Saturday in February and continues to grow in size and impact, bringing together communities across Long Island while raising funds to support veteran-focused initiatives throughout the year.

For more information or to support the foundation’s mission, visit TributeAndHonorFoundation.org.