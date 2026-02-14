Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Acid attack, Trump bashes Suozzi and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

A Brooklyn man was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 10, for the acid attack on a then-Hofstra student in Elmont five years ago that led to several medical procedures, according to Nassau County Police.

President Trump fired off a social media broadside at Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, while offering support for GOP Assemblyman Mike LiPetri in the process.

The $3.2 billion Propel NY Energy project is expected to begin construction later this year, with its preferred route running in or adjacent to 18 Nassau villages.

For 35 years, Stanley M. Bergman ran Henry Schein Inc. with a steady hand, driving revenues from $225 million in the late 1990s to nearly $13 billion today. Now Frederick M. Lowery is taking over the helm.

A Massapequa man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of impersonating a police officer. Andrew Denton allegedly used fake emergency lights only to be pulled over by real officers.