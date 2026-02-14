Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Acid attack, Trump bashes Suozzi and more

By Posted on
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include President Donald Trump's social media attack on U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi.
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include President Donald Trump’s social media attack on U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi.
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Office of Tom Suozzi

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Man who threw acid into woman’s face in Elmont arrested nearly five years later

Terrell Campbell was arrested in connection with a 2021 acid attack in Elmont.

A Brooklyn man was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 10, for the acid attack on a then-Hofstra student in Elmont five years ago that led to several medical procedures, according to Nassau County Police.

Trump lambastes Suozzi, backs GOP opponent in his re-election bid

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi won his congressional seat for the 3rd district of New York in a tightly contested 2024 election.

President Trump fired off a social media broadside at Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, while offering support for GOP Assemblyman Mike LiPetri in the process.

Propel energy project involving 18 Nassau villages expected to begin this year

The proposed route within Nassau County of the Propel NY Energy Project.

The $3.2 billion Propel NY Energy project is expected to begin construction later this year, with its preferred route running in or adjacent to 18 Nassau villages.

New CEO installed at Henry Schein Inc.

Henry Schein CEO Frederick M. Lowery

For 35 years, Stanley M. Bergman ran Henry Schein Inc. with a steady hand, driving revenues from $225 million in the late 1990s to nearly $13 billion today. Now Frederick M. Lowery is taking over the helm.

Massapequa man gets 15 years for illegal weapons possession, impersonating officer

Andrew Denton of Massapequa was sentenced to 15 years in prison after previously being convicted of multiple counts of weapons possession and impersonating a police officer.

A Massapequa man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of impersonating a police officer. Andrew Denton allegedly used fake emergency lights only to be pulled over by real officers.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites