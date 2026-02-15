New gluten-free bakery opens in Massapequa

A new bakery in Massapequa is giving Long Islanders with gluten intolerance something they may have lost long ago — peace of mind.

Jenna Vanacore, a Hicksville native diagnosed with Celiac Disease over 10 years ago, owns The Gluten Free Shop, which officially opened in mid-October. After years of struggling to find safe and tasty desserts, she decided to create her own.

“I was diagnosed with Celiac Disease over 10 years ago and have found it incredibly difficult to find delicious baked goods and desserts that are gluten-free and safe for Celiacs,” Vanacore said.

Vanacore started as a home baker, selling her creations at farmers’ markets and on Etsy. Over time, her passion grew into a business plan.

“Bringing tasty gluten-free treats to others who have Celiac Disease and who are gluten intolerant is something I have been incredibly passionate about for the last few years,” she said. “I decided this is what I wanted to pursue full time and luckily found the

perfect spot here in Massapequa.”

Growing up nearby in Hicksville, she said, opening in Massapequa felt like a good fit. “The community has been incredibly welcoming and kind, and we’ve met so many wonderful people over the last few months,” she said.

What makes the shop stand out, Vanacore said, is its focus on baked goods that are often hard to find gluten-free.

“When I was a kid, I loved getting a giant sprinkle cookie at the diner… so we make giant gluten-free sprinkle cookies,” she said. The shop also sells giant gluten-free, black-and-white cookies, holiday gingerbread cookies, and DIY gingerbread house kits.

“For the holidays, we made gingerbread cookies and DIY gingerbread house kits – something I’ve never had before until I started making them myself,” she said.

The bakery is now expanding into breads and bagels. “Finding a gluten-free bagel that tastes like a ‘regular bagel’ is incredibly hard to find,” Vanacore said. “But give ours a try, they are delicious!”

The Massapequa location bakes all items in-house. “We have an entirely gluten-free facility where everything is made,” she said. There are no gluten-containing products on site, which helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Vanacore said becoming certified gluten-free is one of her long-term goals. “We have reached out to the organization that certifies products to be gluten-free,” she said. “This can be a time-consuming and costly process, but it is something we hope to do in the future.”

She believes demand for gluten-free options continues to grow across Long Island.

“Gluten-free is becoming increasingly more popular for a variety of different reasons – Celiac Disease, gluten intolerance, autoimmune diseases, and more,” she said. “In my opinion, the options on Long Island are incredibly limited compared to other places.”

Vanacore said gluten-free people often feel overlooked. “After a while, you get used to being left out–always watching people eat things you can’t have, always being nervous when eating out at a restaurant, being at a party or event where there are no gluten-free or safe options,” she said. “So we wanted to answer that call.”

Her own diagnosis, along with a gluten-free diet for other family members, motivated her. “My husband likes to say he’s gluten-free by marriage,” she said with a laugh. “He is incredible and always eats gluten-free with me, even though he doesn’t have to.”

Since opening, Vanacore said, the response has been strong. “The response from the community has truly been incredible,” she said. “There are a lot of gluten-free people in or near Massapequa, and they are excited to have a new, entirely gluten-free shop in the area.”

She said children especially get excited when they learn they can safely try cookie samples. “People appreciate the peace of mind when being able to eat anything we have,” she said.

Vanacore left her full-time career last year to focus on the bakery. “This is what I am truly passionate about and can’t wait to see where this gluten-free journey takes me,” she said.

Over the next year, she hopes to expand staff and products, partner with local delis, coffee shops, and restaurants, and continue growing the shop’s name in the gluten-free community.

So far her most successful gluten-free goods are clear. “Our best-selling items are our sprinkle cookies and black-and-white cookies,” she said.