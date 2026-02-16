Sewanhaka Central High School District deadline for private, parochial transportation requests

Sewanhaka Central High School District parents are reminded that New York State Law requires a parent/guardian to apply for private or parochial school transportation annually by April 1. Proof of residency in the Sewanhaka Central High School District must be submitted with all new student registration packets.

Requests must be submitted by April 1, 2026, for the school year beginning September 2026. New residents are required to apply for transportation within 30 days after having established residency in this district.

Forms are available on the district’s transportation webpage: https://www.sewanhakaschools.org/page/transportation.

Applications must be completed online by April 1, 2026.

Sewanhaka Central High School District

Transportation Office

77 Landau Avenue

Floral Park, NY 11001

516-488-9821