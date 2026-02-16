Quantcast
Courts & Crime

Ex-Nassau car dealership manager nabbed in $64K theft: Police

Syosset man Kyle Roberts, 42, a former Hyundai dealership manager, was arrested for diverting $64K into his personal account, police said.
Photo provided by the Nassau County Police Department

Police arrested Kyle Roberts, 42, of Syosset, on a charge of grand larceny that occurred in Hicksville in June, according to a Nassau County Police report.

Police said a loss of approximately $64k was reported by Advantage Hyundai on Plainview Road  on June 25, 2025, at 9 a.m. The dealership’s business records showed the sale of a new car, but the funds were never placed into the business account.

At the time the money went missing, Roberts was the fleet sales manager and diverted the funds into his personal bank account, according to police.

After an investigation by the Electronics Squad Fraud and Forgery Section, Roberts was charged with second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, police said. He was arraigned on Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

