Ex-Nassau car dealership manager nabbed in $64K theft: Police

Police arrested Kyle Roberts, 42, of Syosset, on a charge of grand larceny that occurred in Hicksville in June, according to a Nassau County Police report.

Police said a loss of approximately $64k was reported by Advantage Hyundai on Plainview Road on June 25, 2025, at 9 a.m. The dealership’s business records showed the sale of a new car, but the funds were never placed into the business account.

At the time the money went missing, Roberts was the fleet sales manager and diverted the funds into his personal bank account, according to police.

After an investigation by the Electronics Squad Fraud and Forgery Section, Roberts was charged with second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, police said. He was arraigned on Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.