Farmingdale’s Hooters announces closure of last Long Island location

Long Island’s last remaining Hooters announced it is officially shutting its doors.

The Farmingdale restaurant posted on Facebook on Monday, Feb. 16, saying the “difficult decision” was made to close the eatery.

“We are incredibly grateful for the many years of great times, cold beer, hot wings, and unforgettable memories shared here. Thank you to our guests, team members, and community for the support over the years,” the post said.

A sign on the restaurant’s door on Tuesday morning shared the same message.

The post received a wave of support from locals, with over 200 people expressing fondness for the shuttered restaurant.

The Hooters, located on Route 110 at 25 Smith St., first opened in 2010 and later became the last of the chain’s restaurants in the region. Hooters previously had locations in Islandia and East Meadow, but those restaurants have been closed for over a decade.

The closure comes less than a year after Hooters of America filed for bankruptcy to restructure nearly $400 million in debt. The March 2025 declaration led to the shuttering of many Hooters around the country and uncertainty for other locations.

The Farmingdale location rebranded to Bud’ Ale House in 2012, but later reclaimed the Hooters name in 2013.

The only other two Hooters locations in the state are in Fresh Meadows and Albany.