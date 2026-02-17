Big league dreams: Syosset native pitcher Harrison Cohen earns Yankees spring training invite

A lifelong Yankees fan from Syosset is one step closer to the big leagues.

Harrison Cohen, a 26-year-old right-handed relief pitcher, has been invited to the Yankees spring training camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., this month, where he will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the club’s Opening Day roster.

Each February Major League Baseball teams invite select players not currently on their 40-man rosters to spring training, giving them a rare chance to prove they can play at the sport’s highest level. Cohen is among the Yankees’ 27 non-roster invitees this spring.

After a standout collegiate career at George Washington University, where he was named team co-MVP in 2020 and earned All-Conference Second Team in 2022, Cohen was signed by the Yankees as an undrafted free agent in 2022, after going unselected over 20 rounds and 616 picks.

“We couldn’t be more proud of everything Cohen’s accomplished since graduating,” Greg Ritchie, head coach of George Washington University’s baseball team, said by phone. “From his first day on campus, he was always a competitor, and it’s no surprise he’s turned into a top-level prospect in the MLB through his work ethic and drive to be great.”

Cohen’s drive propelled him to success in minor league ball. He leveled up from Single-A to Double-A in his first professional season in 2023.

Starting the 2025 season with the Double-A Somerset Patriots in the Yankees farm system, Cohen was brought up in June to join the Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He pitched in 29 games as a reliever, recording a 1.57 ERA over 28 2/3 innings, striking out 29 batters.

That dominance performance at the minor leagues’ highest level earned Cohen national recognition. Baseball America ranked him as the Yankees’ 18th overall prospect and 14th pitcher.

Now Cohen has his shot to show he can succeed at the highest level, trying out with the winningest franchise in Major League Baseball history. The Yankees have won a record 27 World Series Championships.

Heading into camp, Cohen has believers.

The 6-foot, 211-pound Cohen has been described as “one of the most unhittable relievers in the minors over the last two seasons” by Yankees analyst Nate Weiser, while Brendan Samson of MLB.com sees Cohen as one of the top eight non-roster invitees at Yankees spring training.

While Cohen’s 93mph fastball is nothing extraordinary by big league standards, he has a strong mix of pitches, notably his slider, cutter, and changeup. Maintaining control over the strike zone and reducing walks will be key for Cohen’s professional growth, according to Weiser.

Empire media has also praised Cohen’s four-seam fastball for having “good vertical movement,” noting that he mixes the pitch in well with his “textbook” changeup, particularly early in counts.

Cohen was also selected to pitch for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic and will leave the Yankees camp early for Team Israel’s first game against Venezuela in Miami on March 7.

“Representing Team Israel at the World Baseball classic is a wonderful opportunity for Cohen,” Ritchie said. “We wish him the best of luck at the WBC and the upcoming pro season as well.”

Before departing for the World Baseball Classic, the Long Island-born pitcher who grew up a short train ride away from Yankee Stadium has a unique opportunity to turn a childhood dream into a big-league reality.