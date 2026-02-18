Bethel Church of Westbury will host Black History Month celebration on Feb. 22

Bethel Church, the first African Methodist Episcopal congregation organized in the Village of Westbury, will host a Black History Month celebration on Sunday, Feb. 22, honoring the nation’s 250th year and the founding legacy of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Founded in 1794, Bethel Church is marking the United States’ 250th anniversary with a reflection on its parallel longevity and its historical legacy under the leadership of Bishop Richard Allen.

To commemorate these historic milestones, the church will honor five distinguished female justices of color who have served on courts across New York State. The five judges—Gail A. Adams, Dana Boylan, Lumarie Maldonado Cruz, Pam B. Jackman Brown, and Soma S. Syed.—will be featured in a panel discussion, reflecting on their work and providing insights into careers in the field.

“The honorable judges’ achievements embody the resilience, leadership, and moral courage that define both our national story and the African Methodist Episcopal tradition,” church leaders said in a statement.

The day’s events will begin with a Worship Experience at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception and a light lunch at 1:30 p.m. After lunch, the symposium will be held as a moderated conversation and audience Q&A with the honored judges.

“Bethel Church of Westbury invites the entire community to join in this momentous celebration,” said Rev. Sherwyn James, who has been the church’s pastor for two years. “We encourage all to bring friends, neighbors, and loved ones as we honor history, uplift trailblazers, and reflect on the ongoing work of justice and faith.”