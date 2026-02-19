ACLD Foundation Board of Directors appoints Chris Czarkowski as secretary

Chris Czarkowski was appointed as secretary of the ALCD Foundation Board of Directors.

The ACLD Foundation, an organization established to support and raise funds for the exclusive benefit of Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc., appointed Chris Czarkowski as Secretary of the Board of Directors.

Czarkowski, a graduate of Fordham University, is a 34-year veteran of the media industry, spending the majority of his career at NBCUniversal. Currently, Czarkowski is senior vice president in the sales division of TelevisaUnivision, where he serves as the enterprise lead for financial services and telecommunications vertical.

In addition to his career, Czarkowski has a deep passion for helping others through service.

“In 2015, I was introduced to ACLD during the Comcast Cares Day at ACLD, and fell in love with the organization and mission,” said Czarkowski.

Eager to continue his relationship with the organization, Czarkowski was appointed to the ACLD Foundation Board of Directors in 2020. Since then, Czarkowski has been a champion of ACLD’s mission, attending and supporting the Foundation’s fundraising events and hosting a cultivation event in 2023. This cultivation event benefitted the creation of an immersive room at ACLD’s Bethpage Day Program and focused on bringing ACLD’s mission to new audiences.

Czarkowski resides in Port Washington with his wife of 30 years, Kerian. The two have three sons: CJ, Ryan and Dru.

Incorporated in 2016, the ACLD Foundation supports the needs of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families at over 100 program sites across Long Island. ACLD’s mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with autism, learning and developmental disabilities to pursue enviable lives, promote independence and foster supportive relationships within the community.

Founded in 1957, ACLD is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit agency whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with autism, learning, and developmental disabilities to pursue enviable lives, promote independence and foster supportive relationships within the community.

ACLD employs more than 1,300 people and operates more than 100 program sites, including community residences and apartment programs across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Services include early childhood services, day habilitation, residential alternatives, vocational training and job placement programs, respite, family support services, and occupational, speech and physical therapies.