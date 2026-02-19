Alzheimer’s Foundation of America announces new support groups for Long Islanders caring for loved ones with dementia

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has announced new, free support groups for Long Islanders caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses at its AFA Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center in Amityville. Support groups will take place on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Support groups are led by a licensed social worker specifically trained in dementia care. The groups give caregivers a place to share and connect with others who are living through similar experiences, while also learning about different techniques to cope with caregiver stress, improve quality of life, and navigate the challenges of caring for loved ones living with dementia.

Research shows that participating in caregiver support groups can reduce stress, lower feelings of isolation, improve coping skills, and enhance caregivers’ overall well-being. By sharing experiences and learning from both peers and professionals, caregivers feel more supported, better prepared, and more confident in caring for their loved ones.

Long Islanders caring for loved ones with dementia can register for the free caregiver support groups by calling the AFA Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center at (631) 223-4000. Registration is required.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization providing support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide.

The organization also funds research to improve treatment and develop a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed entirely by licensed social workers, caregiver support groups, educational programs and publications for caregivers, dementia-care training for healthcare professionals, the National Memory Screening Program, and more.