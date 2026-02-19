Hofstra University to launch $300K physical therapy scholarship with direct job pathway

Hofstra University announced a new $300,000 scholarship initiative for students in its Doctor of Physical Therapy program on Wednesday, Feb. 18, pairing financial support with a direct pathway to employment after graduation.

The Metro Physical Therapy-Hofstra Scholarship is funded through a five-year commitment from Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy and will award $60,000 annually beginning in the 2026-27 academic year.

Under the program, four Doctor of Physical Therapy students each year will receive $15,000 during their final year of study. The funds will be applied directly toward tuition or academic-related expenses.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in Hofstra’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, complete their second year and enter their third year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2. Recipients will be selected during the second semester of their second year, with awards supporting completion of coursework and clinical experiences in the final year.

In addition to financial assistance, scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to enter into a two-year employment agreement with Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy following graduation. University officials said the arrangement is designed to ease the transition from doctoral training to professional clinical practice while strengthening the local health care workforce.

Michael Mayrsohn, co-owner and chief executive officer of Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy, said the partnership reflects a commitment to investing in future therapists at a pivotal moment in their education.

“The cost of education has increased, and it’s difficult to see students graduating with such significant debt,” Mayrsohn said. “Our biggest asset in this field is our therapists, and this scholarship is about giving back to the profession, supporting students as they complete their training, and helping those who want to stay on Long Island enter the workforce with confidence and stability.”

Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy, a second-generation family-owned business founded in 1982, operates more than 60 locations across the region and employs thousands of health care professionals.

Reginald Alston, dean of Hofstra’s School of Health Sciences, said the scholarship underscores the university’s focus on student success and career readiness.

“This partnership creates meaningful opportunities for our Doctor of Physical Therapy students at a critical stage in their education,” Alston said. “By pairing financial support with a clear pathway to employment, this scholarship allows our students to focus on clinical excellence while preparing for impactful careers in health care.”