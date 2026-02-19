Block Party provides new LEGO experience in Levittown

Joe Cino Jr. said the idea to open his new business came from his eight-year-old son.

“My son is a LEGO enthusiast. We probably have 200 sets in his room,” he said.

The result is Block Party, a new LEGO retail experience focused on creativity, community, and hands-on engagement, has opened in Levittown.

The store, located at 630 Wantagh Ave., held a soft opening ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 12. It features a selection of new LEGO sets, used and retired sets, children’s birthday party packages, in-store events and interactive building experiences.

“Our goal was to create a welcoming environment where families can connect, children can express their creativity, and LEGO enthusiasts can feel at home,” Cino said.

Cino, who also owns Cino’s Hot Bagels in Massapequa and Oceanside, said he always looks for new business opportunities and that he saw a large demographic of people who enjoy playing with LEGOs.

The 900-square-foot store offers an open-play policy, with customers paying $19.99 for unlimited play and the option to take home LEGO creations.

Block Party is designed to be more than a retail store, according to Ciro, who called the business a community-centered space for children, families and LEGO enthusiasts of all ages.

Cino isn’t the only owner of Block Party either; he said he wanted to give a small portion of the business to one of his longtime employees from his bagel store, Lucas Wachsberger.

“He’s a really good kid,” Cino said.

The Block Party Store also plans to have an opening celebration with a DJ, balloons and free giveaways at a later date.

Block Party is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.