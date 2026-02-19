Long Island leads state in electric vehicle buying, report says

Long Island saw a 23% increase in electric vehicle registration in 2025, pushing the total number of electric cars in Nassau and Suffolk counties to over 87,000, according to the fifth annual “State of Electric Vehicles on Long Island” report from Drive Electric Long Island.

Long Island continues to lead the state in electric vehicle adoption, with about 27% of the state’s total electric cars being within the region’s two counties, the report said.

Two-thirds of Long Island’s 87,304 registered electric vehicles at the end of 2025 were full-battery electric vehicles, with Tesla being the leading brand, accounting for just under 40% of all electric cars on the road.

The Tesla Model Y (19,102) and the Tesla Model 3 (10,661) make up the largest representation of electric vehicles on Long Island, with the top two plug-in hybrid models being the Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid (5,135) and the Toyota Prius Prime (3,495), the report said.

The region also saw more than a 50% increase in public charging ports by the end of 2025, with the total surpassing 1,500, according to the report.

Nassau County’s three towns led the region in electric vehicle ownership at the end of 2025, with the Town of Hempstead having 18,301 electric cars, a 26% jump from the previous year, the Town of Oyster Bay having 13,386 electric cars, a 24% jump, and the Town of North Hempstead having 12,897 electric cars, a 23% jump.

Long Island car dealers submitted 14,234 state rebate requests last year, which represented 33% of the total 42,583 rebate requests in the state in 2025, the report said.

The report also said that federal actions may hinder the electric vehicle market, including the end of federal electric vehicle tax credits, the EPA’s decision to overturn the “endangerment findings,” and Congress’s decision not to reauthorize the Clean Pass program. The report still shows regional growth in the electric vehicle industry despite these challenges.

“These policy changes will certainly continue to challenge the growth of EVs on Long Island. However, falling EV prices, the increasing variety of available electric vehicle models at all price points, including an increased number of used EVs, attractive NYS and PSEG Long Island incentives, increasing awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles, and expanding EV infrastructure all point to continued growth of EVs on the road on Long Island in 2026,” the report said.