North Shore High School earns platinum AP honor roll recognition

For the second consecutive year, North Shore High School has earned the highest level of distinction on the College Board’s Advanced Placement Honor Roll, receiving the Platinum Level recognition. Only about 8% of high schools nationwide achieve this designation.

Superintendent Chris Zublionis said the recognition reflects the district’s commitment to rigorous learning.

“We are so proud to have received this prestigious Platinum Level recognition from the College Board,” he said. “At North Shore Schools, our goal is to have as many students engage in challenging coursework. The amazing work of our teachers, school leaders, and departmental staff, along with our open enrollment policies, allows this success to grow each year.”

North Shore High School principal Eric Contreras highlighted the importance of AP courses in college preparation.

“This level of performance speaks to the quality of our instruction and the hard work of our students, faculty, district, and families,” Contreras said. “AP exams are an important component in a student’s college application and open post-secondary opportunities. Our high performance also reflects the content mastery students gain from their courses as learners and citizens. Congratulations to all for this achievement.”

The AP Honor Roll recognizes schools that expand access to AP courses while maintaining or improving student performance. Schools earn a spot on the honor roll by demonstrating a strong commitment to equity and excellence, ensuring students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds can engage in rigorous coursework.

The honor roll has four levels — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze — based on criteria such as AP course participation, exam performance, and growth in underrepresented student enrollment.

For more information, visit the College Board’s 2025 AP Honor Role reports: AP School Honor Role Recipients and AP School Honor Role National Report 2025.