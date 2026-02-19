Town of Oyster Bay announces registration for spring youth ice hockey program

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that registration for its 2026 Spring Youth Ice Hockey Program will begin soon.

The program features a House League, which includes full House League games, a practice schedule, and playoffs for boys and girls in the 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14/16U age groups. Clinics spanning 10 weeks in duration are also available, including all-girls clinics, 6U clinics, adult learn to play clinics and advanced skill clinics. Programs will begin on April 1.

“The Town of Oyster Bay’s Youth Ice Hockey Program is one of the best games in town, and features many respected coaches dedicated to teaching this outstanding sport to the many boys and girls enrolled in the program,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “With a variety of leagues and clinics, there’s something for everyone, and we are committed to fostering a love for the game in a supportive and fun environment.”

The registration fee is $400 for residents and $500 for non-residents. Additionally, the program offers various clinics, including an All-Girls Clinic, an Adult Learn to Play program, and a Boys & Girls 6U Clinic, for a fee of $200. The Advanced Skill clinic is offered for travel-level players for a fee of $250.

Online registration for residents will take place on March 2 and March 3 at 9 a.m. Non-residents can begin registering online on March 4 at 9 a.m. Registration can be completed by visiting oysterbaytown.com/sports.