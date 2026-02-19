Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Pets

Rescue Vixens hold ‘Brew to the Rescue’ February fundraiser at Twin Fork Beer Co.

By Posted on
Rescue Vixens hold their February 2026 Brewed to the Rescue fundraising event at Twin Fork Beer Co.
Rescue Vixens hold their February 2026 Brewed to the Rescue fundraising event at Twin Fork Brewery
Ed Shin

The Rescue Vixens continued their popular monthly charity beer can releases at Twin Forks Brewery, combining community fun with lifesaving advocacy for local animals.

The release of the monthly Rescue Vixens collectible cans, each one proudly featuring a Rescue Vixen alongside an animal whose life was saved through rescue, helps support the North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue.

Rescue Vixens hold their February 2026 Brewed to the Rescue fundraising event at Twin Fork Beer Co.
Rescue Vixens holding collectible cans displaying a Rescue Vixen with a rescue animalEd Shin

All donations help fund medical care, rescue efforts and provide adoption programs for animals across Long Island. The Rescue Vixens — a pin-up-inspired advocacy group known for blending vintage style with modern animal welfare work — use these events to raise awareness while bringing the community together.
Guests enjoyed live music by Roy Wilson and the Buzzards, swing dancing with DJ Rockin’ Daddy-O, great food, and an afternoon filled with classic rockabilly energy. Organizers invited the public to come out, enjoy the festivities, and help keep rescue efforts moving forward — one can at a time.

READ ALSO: ‘Brewed to the Rescue’ 2026 fundraises for homeless and neglected animals

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites