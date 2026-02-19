Quantcast
Community Events

North Shore Vikings and Locust Valley Falcons compete in 4th annual Life Skills Basketball Game

North Shore Central School District held its fourth annual Life Skills basketball game against Locust Valley.
Photo provided by North Shore Central School District

The North Shore Vikings and the Locust Valley Falcons competed in the fourth annual Life Skills basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The gym was filled with students from the high school and across the district, who cheered on both teams throughout the game.

Special education teachers expressed pride in the program and its impact on students and the broader North Shore community.

North Vikings cheerleaders kept chants going throughout the game. Photo provided by North Shore Central School District

“We are so incredibly proud of our Life Skills program and the impact it has on our students and the entire North Shore community,” they said. “Seeing our school come together with such enthusiasm and support is a true testament to the power of inclusion and teamwork.”

North Shore Vikings Life Skills Basketball Game crew. Photo provided by North Shore Central School District

The event was hosted by director of athletics Don Lang, with assistance from Marge Anderson and the North Shore Athletics Department. The North Shore Athletics Booster Club provided a postgame breakfast for all players.

The annual event highlights inclusion, teamwork and school spirit across the district.

The North Shore Vikings team celebrated their teamwork.

