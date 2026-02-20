Craig Thomas to discuss debut novel at Port Washington Public Library

Craig Thomas, a Port Washington native and co-creator of the Emmy-winning sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” will return to his hometown Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. for a Community Spotlight event at the Port Washington Public Library.

Thomas will discuss his debut novel, “That’s Not How It Happened,” in conversation with former North Hempstead Town Clerk Wayne Wink. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

The novel follows a family whose lives are upended when Hollywood decides to turn their story into a movie. Bestselling author R.J. Palacio, known for “Wonder,” called the book “a terrific reminder that truth is always stranger than fiction and the book is ALWAYS better than the movie.”

In addition to his television work, Thomas has written for The New Yorker, The Boston Globe, McSweeney’s and The Iowa Review. He is also an Emmy-nominated songwriter who has written songs for “Sesame Street” and is a founding member, drummer and songwriter for The Solids.

Thomas recently launched a rewatch podcast, “How We Made Your Mother,” revisiting episodes of “How I Met Your Mother.” He lives in New York City with his wife and two children.

Books will be available for purchase and signing following the program.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at portwashington.librarycalendar.com/event/hold-author-event-101813.