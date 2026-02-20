Great Neck South High students win third place in Social Impact Leader of Tomorrow Challenge

A team of three Great Neck South High students won third place in the 2025-26 Social Impact Leader of Tomorrow Challenge, sponsored by Distributed Education Clubs of America Inc. and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Juniors Aayan Alwani, Olivia Lee and Oliver Won achieved national recognition for their project, Rebels Fight Cancer.

The Social Impact Leader of Tomorrow Challenge encouraged members of DECA Inc. to develop a creative and unique campaign to support the fight against pediatric cancer.

Rebels Fight Cancer included a social media campaign, fundraising events, card-making for hospital patients and informational sessions to raise awareness about pediatric cancer.

The top three teams have been invited to attend the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta this April. Aayan, Olivia and Oliver will be recognized on stage during the International Career Development Conference awards ceremony.