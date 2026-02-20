Manhasset School Community Association to host its annual Scholastic Book Fair at Manhasset Elementary Schools

The Manhasset School Community Association will host its annual Scholastic Book Fair at Munsey Park Elementary School and Shelter Rock Elementary School beginning Monday, March 9.

Family Night at Shelter Rock will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and Family Night at Munsey Park will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Scholastic Book Fair will continue throughout the week with scheduled class visits. Parents may attend during their child’s designated time. Information about class schedules will be distributed to families.

Preschool events are scheduled for Thursday, March 12. Munsey Park’s Preschool Hour will run from 12:15 to 1:10 p.m.in the multipurpose room and will feature a presentation from The Actor’s Garage.

Shelter Rock’s Preschool Hour will take place from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. and will include a musical activity.

The SCA Scholastic Book Fairs will also include philanthropic initiatives. Both elementary schools are collaborating with a Manhasset High School student-run book drive to collect used books for the Adventures in Learning after-school enrichment center.

The Munsey Park Student Council, along with the Kindness Club and the Shelter Rock Student Council, will donate a portion of the collected books to The Book Fairies, a nonprofit organization that distributes reading materials to local communities.

Students at both schools will make morning announcements about reading and the book drive. In addition, both schools are fundraising through the “Share the Fair” campaign, previously known as All for Books. Funds raised will support school and classroom libraries and provide Adventures in Learning with funds to purchase new books at the Munsey Park fair.

The Manhasset SCA Scholastic Book Fairs will run March 9-13.