Manhasset elementary schools hold Guess Who’s Coming to Read? events

On Feb. 11 and 12, students at Manhasset Public Schools’ Munsey Park Elementary School and Shelter Rock Elementary School were excited to welcome community members into their classrooms for the beloved mystery reader event, “Guess Who’s Coming to Read?” organized by the Manhasset School Community Association.

The excitement began as students received clues about their surprise guest and eagerly made their best guesses. The big reveal didn’t happen until they walked through the classroom door, adding to the anticipation and fun of this highly anticipated tradition.

This year’s guest readers represented a wide range of professions and passions, including police officers, doctors, bakers, athletes, acrobats, pilots, firefighters and members of the military.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena volunteered her time, as did Interim Superintendent of Schools Christopher Pellettieri.

Some classes even welcomed special four-legged visitors, including Kimi, a specialized therapy dog who provides comfort to crime victims and witnesses, accompanied by New York Police Department Detective Dionisia Mikalef, and a slithery guest named Blueberry, who was joined by Caitlin Orellana from the Science Museum of Long Island.

Each guest shared insights about their career and their love of reading, explaining how literacy has shaped their personal and professional journeys before reading a favorite book aloud to captivated students.

Manhasset Public Schools extended its thanks to the School Community Association members who organized the event and to the many community members who took time to inspire the next generation of readers.