PSEG Long Island’s EV Make Ready Program gives Wantagh’s Sunrise Diner $252,000 in rebates for new EV charger installation

PSEG Long Island is giving $252,000 in rebates to the Sunrise Diner in Wantagh for installing two high-speed electric vehicle DC fast chargers, which will help reduce “range anxiety” for area EV drivers.

Since 2021, through its EV Make Ready program, PSEG Long Island has been helping developers and business owners, like Sunrise Diner, to offset the costs associated with installing electric vehicle charging ports. The program’s focus is to encourage the creation of a broader EV charging network throughout the community. To date, PSEG Long Island has provided rebates for more than 1,000 EV chargers to businesses, municipalities and organizations to support the growth of this network.

“PSEG Long Island created the EV Make Ready program to help promote the build out of EV fast charging stations in public places, such as shopping areas, apartments, office buildings, and now diners, across Long Island,” said Paul DiBenedetto, PSEG Long Island’s Electric Vehicle program manager. “We appreciate that business owners are recognizing the benefits of installing electric vehicle chargers, which include attracting customers, creating a new revenue stream and highlighting their commitment to sustainability. PSEG Long Island offers significant financial incentives to offset much of the building costs needed for large and small commercial customers to create the groundwork to install EV chargers.”

“We added DC fast chargers because Sunrise Diner is the perfect stop for drivers – with great food, easy access, and now quick charging,” said Jerry Pagoulatos, owner of the Sunrise Diner. “I learned about the program through the PSEG Long Island website, and without the rebate, the investment simply wouldn’t have been worth it. It’s a great addition for the area and for our location.”

As a value-added perk, EV drivers utilizing Sunrise Diner’s chargers can order food right at the charger.