Village School students recognized for array of accomplishments improving school

Five Village School students were recognized for contributing to the quality of life at their school st the Tuesday, Feb. 10 Great Neck Board of Education meeting,

The award recipients and their areas of achievement are: Lily Kase, Community Service; Alex Geller, Academic Performance; Diana Ramirez, Most Improved; Erica Grande, Quintessential Student; and Angelina Asaro, Rookie of the Year.

Village School principal Stephen Goldberg spoke on behalf of each award recipient, describing the accomplishments, hard work and positive attributes of each honoree.

During the meeting, award recipients were applauded by board of education President Grant Toch; Vice President Joanne Chan; Trustees Steve Chen, Donna Peirez and Rebecca Sassouni; ex officio members Katie Leder and Maxwell Pour; Superintendent Kenneth R. Bossert; Goldberg; and Village School faculty.