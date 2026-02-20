YES Community Counseling Center’s BRIDGES program celebrates selection as a Stop & Shop Community Bag Program beneficiary

YES Community Counseling Center’s BRIDGES program has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of February.

The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that supports community initiatives and aims to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

BRIDGES at YES Community Counseling Center was selected as the February beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 3750 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown. BRIDGES will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location in February, unless the customer directs otherwise through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

“We are so excited that YES’ BRIDGES Program was selected as a charity for February’s Shopping Bag Program. We are grateful for the support of Stop & Shop and the entire community,” said Adrienne LoPresti, executive director of YES Community Counseling Center. “This effort will strengthen YES’s ability to respond to the overwhelming needs among young adults and provide accessible and affordable care to all those in need.”

YES Community Counseling Center is a nonprofit based in Massapequa and Levittown. Founded in 1977, YES Community Counseling Center has increased awareness of personal and community issues, prevented and treated substance abuse, and promoted healthy families and a safe community.