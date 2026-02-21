Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Hooters closes, Temple downsizes and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

In its prime, Temple Beth-El served more than 1,500 families in Great Neck. Now the congregation has fallen to around 400 congregants, and the administration plans on selling its building.

Seven fires broke out across Nassau County in a 13-hour stretch extending into early Sunday, Feb. 15, injuring one person, displacing 17 residents and drawing about 450 firefighters from multiple departments, authorities said.

Long Island’s last remaining Hooters announced it is officially shutting its doors.

From sourdough pizza to modern Japanese cuisine, these three new restaurants are worth adding to your spring dining location.

A Glen Cove woman was indicted for an allegedly drug-fueled fiery motorcycle crash that killed a 58-year-old woman and seriously injured her husband, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.