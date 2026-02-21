Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Hooters closes, Temple downsizes and more

By Posted on
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include the closure of its last Hooters, in Farmingdale.
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include the closure of its last Hooters, in Farmingdale.
Casey Fahrer

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

The past looms large for Temple Beth-El as it plans to downsize

Temple Beth-El's interior

In its prime, Temple Beth-El served more than 1,500 families in Great Neck. Now the congregation has fallen to around 400 congregants, and the administration plans on selling its building.

7 fires sweep Nassau County in 13 hours

Nassau County Fire officials reported seven fires in 13 hours over the weekend, Perfect3 Nail & Spa in Franklin Square was one of seven.

Seven fires broke out across Nassau County in a 13-hour stretch extending into early Sunday,  Feb. 15, injuring one person, displacing 17 residents and drawing about 450 firefighters from multiple departments, authorities said.

Farmingdale’s Hooters announces closure of last Long Island location

The Hooters in Farmingdale, Long Island's last location, has closed.

Long Island’s last remaining Hooters announced it is officially shutting its doors.

3 new restaurants to get a taste of this weekend

New restaurants to try on Long Island offer everything from Italian fare to Japanese cuisine.

From sourdough pizza to modern Japanese cuisine, these three new restaurants are worth adding to your spring dining location.

Glen Cove woman indicted for fatal 2025 drugged driving crash in North Hills

A Glen Cove woman was indicted on several charges after a drugged driving car crash in North Hills left one person dead.

A Glen Cove woman was indicted for an allegedly drug-fueled fiery motorcycle crash that killed a 58-year-old woman and seriously injured her husband, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites