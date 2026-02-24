Manhasset villages to hold elections in March

Village of Plandome Manor Trustees Patricia O’Neill and Peter Kulka are facing a contested election on Wednesday, March 18, from challengers Eric Kattan and Sanaz Sadjadi.

The villages of Flower Hill, Munsey Park, Plandome Heights, and Plandome Manor are also holding elections on Wednesday, March 18, while the Village of Plandome will hold its election on Tuesday, March 17.

All incumbents are running unopposed in these villages.

In Flower Hills, Mayor Randall Rosenbaum, Trustee Gary Lewandowski, Trustee Claire Dorfman, and Trustee A.J. Smith are all running for reelection to two-year terms.

In Munsey Park, Trustee Regina Im and Trustee Gregory Licalzi are running for reelection to a two-year term, and Village Justice John Turano is running to be re-elected for a four-year term.

In Plandome Heights, several candidates are running under the Alliance Party banner.

Mayor Kenneth C. Riscica, Trustee Eric Carlson, Trustee Mary Hauck, and Trustee Kristina Lobosco are running to be reelected for two-year terms.

In Plandome, Trustee Rich Dunphy is running to complete his term for only one year, after he was appointed to finish Don Richardson’s term.

Trustees Robert Broderick and James Corcoran will each run for reelection for a two-year term.

North Hills will hold its elections on June 17.