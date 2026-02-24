Stephen C. Widom Cultural Arts at Emanuel presents live concert, ‘City of Dreams — Jimmy Roberts sings the glamour and grit of New York’

Stephen C. Widom Cultural Arts at Emanuel will present “City of Dreams — Jimmy Roberts sings the glamour and grit of New York,”in a live concert on Sunday, March 15, at 2:00p.m. at Temple Emanuel of Great Neck. The acclaimed entertainer, an Emanuel favorite, draws from Sondheim, Bernstein, Cole Porter, and his own compositions to paint a rich portrait of a great city.

Jimmy Roberts composed the music for “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical ever. The show received nominations from both the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle for Best Musical when it opened in 1996. It has since played in all fifty states as well as China, Japan, Russia, France and over 25 other countries and in as many languages.

His latest musical, “Welcome to the Big Dipper,” had a successful run at the prestigious York Theatre in New York in 2024, and his song, “Carriages,” was selected for the Apple “Music New in Film, TV & Stage” playlist. Future productions are being planned. Meanwhile, the original cast recording is available on Amazon and other streaming services.

Singer, pianist, and composer, Jimmy draws on his vast knowledge of classical and popular music to take you on a journey through lyrics and melody. In a voice the New York Times called “rhythmically perceptive,” he locates the emotional center of a song, whether comedic or dramatic.

Recent engagements include: Merkin Concert Hall, the Time Warner Center, the 92nd Street Y, Steinway Hall, and the National Arts Club. SCW Cultural Arts at Emanuel presented Jimmy playing and singing in two recent video programs: “S’Wonderful, S’Marvelous, S’Gershwin,” and “Songs I Wrote…Songs I Wish I Wrote.”

He’s a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, where he studied with noted pianist Constance Keene.

Admission is $25. To purchase tickets online, go to:

https://www.scwculturalarts.org/emanuel-series

Or, call 516.482.5701 for further information and to purchase tickets over the phone.

Temple Emanuel of Great Neck is located at 150 Hicks Lane in Great Neck.