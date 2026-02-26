ACLD foundation to host 8th annual ‘Poker for a Purpose’ fundraiser in Woodbury

The nonprofit organization Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities will host its 8th annual Poker for a Purpose fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 26 at The Fox Hollow in Woodbury. Proceeds from the event will provide adults living in ACLD’s residential program with the opportunity to enjoy annual vacations with the necessary support to ensure safe, meaningful, and memorable experiences.

The event will bring together community leaders, supporters, and friends of ACLD for an evening of poker, casino-style gaming, a cigar-and-bourbon experience, and more—all in support of expanding life-enriching opportunities for adults with learning and developmental disabilities.

“Poker for a Purpose isn’t just a fun night out,” said Ben Cooper, chair of the Poker for a Purpose committee. “It’s an opportunity to give the people supported in ACLD’s residential services the chance to explore, make memories, and experience the joys of traveling, which might otherwise be out of reach.”

The event will also honor Dave Compitello and SERVPRO of Huntington, which has been in business for 15 years. As owners of SERVPRO of Huntington, Compitello and his wife, Brittnie—in collaboration with their dedicated team—have helped countless homeowners and business owners recover from fire, water, and mold damage, while also providing construction and restoration services.

The Compitello family and SERVPRO of Huntington are dedicated to making a positive impact by supporting Poker for a Purpose, the family said in a statement.

Since its inception, Poker for a Purpose has enabled countless individuals to travel and enjoy recreation, opening the door to experiences that foster independence, friendship, and joy. Past trips and outings have included Broadway shows such as Riverdance, Boop!, and Aladdin, as well as memorable getaways to destinations like Rocking Horse Ranch, Cape May, NJ, Washington, DC, and more.

“Our Poker for a Purpose event raises funds to help ensure that all ACLD residents can go on a vacation each year with all the necessary support they need,” Rob Ciatto, ACLD president and CEO, said. “A lot of preparation goes into planning and ensuring safe vacations and getaways for the people we support. Many different opportunities are created and the excitement that’s built towards this initiative is outstanding. During these activities, residents get to learn, socialize, and build lifelong friendships and meaningful and memorable experiences.”