Floral Park-Bellerose School sixth graders celebrate P.S. I Love You Day 

Floral Park-Bellerose School sixth graders celebrated P.S. I Love You Day.
Floral Park-Bellerose School sixth graders celebrated P.S. I Love You Day.
Photo provided by Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District

On Feb. 13, Floral Park-Bellerose School sixth graders in Caitlyn Pereira’s class marked P.S. I Love You Day with a lesson centered on spreading kindness, embracing positivity and building self-confidence. 

Students explored the purpose and background of P.S. I Love You Day, a local nonprofit committed to ending the stigma surrounding mental health. 

P.S. I Love You Day, held on the second Friday of every February, encourages participants to wear purple to foster kindness and a welcoming environment. 

As part of the activities, students strengthened their self-esteem by composing three personal affirmations, choosing statements such as “I am helpful,” “I am a good friend,” and “I am kind.”

To wrap up the lesson, each sixth grader selected an inspirational quote that spoke to them and wrote about how they would apply its message to their everyday lives. 

