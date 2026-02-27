Floral Park-Bellerose School students participate in Valentines for Veterans program
Floral Park-Bellerose School third graders in Amanda Norton’s class are
pictured with Councilman Thomas E. Muscarella (Center L.) principal Lauren Quezada (L.) and assistant
principal Michael Elka (R.).
Photo provided by Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District
Floral Park-Bellerose School students designed and personalized heartfelt cards to thank the men and women who have served the nation as part of the Town of Hempstead’s annual “Valentines for Veterans” initiative.
On Feb. 11, Hempstead Town Councilman Thomas E. Muscarella stopped by the school to collect the cards, which will be distributed to veterans throughout the local community.