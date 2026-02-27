Floral Park-Bellerose School’s Calm and Confident Club members speak with younger students

Floral Park-Bellerose School students in the Calm and Confident Club recently visited pre-K and kindergarten classrooms to share an engaging lesson on a growth mindset.

During their visit, they explained what a growth mindset looks like in action: studying, training, asking questions and setting goals.

They encouraged students to reframe challenges with the powerful reminder: “I can’t do that yet, but I can learn.”

Club members also talked about how it’s completely natural to feel disappointed when something doesn’t work out the first time and how those moments help us grow.

They highlighted the differences between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset, helping students understand how their thoughts can shape their success.

The lesson wrapped up with a creative activity, as pre-K and kindergarten students colored artwork featuring positive growth mindset messages such as “I believe in me!” “I am a problem solver,” and “I love a challenge.”

The Calm and Confident Club plans to meet with third-grade classes to discuss feelings and emotions on Feb. 26.