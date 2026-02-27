Glen Cove Youth Services & Recreation celebrates 25 years with annual Easter egg hunt

Glen Cove Youth Services & Recreation is celebrating 25 years of serving the community with its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m. at Morgan Park on Germaine Street in Glen Cove.

Children ages three through 10 are invited to hop on over, meet the Easter Bunny, and search for goody-filled eggs. A special event for our Glen Cove families. The event will take place rain or shine. Families are encouraged to bring their own devices for photos.

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said, “For 25 years, Youth Services & Recreation has brought families together through meaningful programs and events. The Easter Egg Hunt is a wonderful tradition that reflects the spirit of community here in Glen Cove, and we’re excited to celebrate this milestone year with our residents.”

City Executive Director of Youth Services & Recreation Spiro Tsirkas said, “Reaching 25 years is a proud moment for our department. We look forward to welcoming our families to Morgan Park for a fun, safe, and memorable morning for our children.”

For more information, call 516-676-3766. Registration details are available through Glen Cove Youth Services & Recreation.