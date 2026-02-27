Quantcast
Great Neck Bruins 12U Gold team wins Long Island Amateur Hockey League championship

Photo Provided by the Great Neck Park District

The Great Neck Bruins 12U Gold team captured the Long Island Amateur Hockey League championship Sunday, Feb. 22, with a win over The Rinx at Aviator Sports and Events Center in Brooklyn.

The victory secured the league title after the team finished the regular season with a 25-1 record in LIAHL play.

Two weeks earlier, the Bruins won the Hudson Valley Hockey League championship, defeating their opponent 11-6 in the title game. The team completed an undefeated 14-0 season in HVHL competition.

With championships in both leagues, the Bruins earned dual championship status for the 2025-26 season.

The Great Neck Park District thanked the players, parents and coaches Justin Clingo and TC Ebzery for their efforts and for bringing two championships to the Great Neck community.

Great Neck Bruins 12U Gold hockey team celebrating the win with pizza.
Great Neck Bruins 12U Gold hockey team celebrating the win with pizza.Photo Provided by the Great Neck Park District

